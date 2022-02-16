22,390 Shares in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,390 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth $4,814,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 746,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 316,688 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 35.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.