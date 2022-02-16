Evergreen Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $154.33 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.07 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.62. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

