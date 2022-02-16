Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,105 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,845,000 after acquiring an additional 555,622 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after acquiring an additional 275,618 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 192.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 301,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 198,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,891,000 after acquiring an additional 186,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 91.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 319,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after purchasing an additional 152,531 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries stock opened at $78.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $59.04 and a one year high of $94.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

