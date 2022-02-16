Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,798,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Yandex worth $143,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yandex during the third quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Yandex by 154.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Yandex by 48.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Yandex during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Yandex by 62.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on YNDX. Citigroup lowered their target price on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.45. Yandex has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

