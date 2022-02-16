Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after buying an additional 1,275,109 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,995,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,929,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,445,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,067,000 after buying an additional 38,151 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,589,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,161,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,421,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,333,000 after buying an additional 47,298 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP opened at $101.58 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

