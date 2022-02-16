Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.43% of Walker & Dunlop worth $15,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WD stock opened at $139.75 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

