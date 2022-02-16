Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 2,286.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Boston Beer worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 83.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $422.44 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $404.50 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $476.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $935.00 to $785.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $758.20.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

