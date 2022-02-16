Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 9,691 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,691 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

NYSE PWR opened at $104.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.77. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.90 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

