Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 27,760 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,007 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,389,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 537.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after buying an additional 4,549,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,847 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 57.7% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,615,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,647 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $18,662,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.34.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.91.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

