Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $166.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Arista Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Vertical Research raised Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.46.

Arista Networks stock opened at $129.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.19. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $13,013,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $113,993.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 752,694 shares of company stock worth $96,104,897 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Arista Networks by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 315.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

