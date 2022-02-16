Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $327,081.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,338 shares of company stock valued at $16,816,674 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Corp raised its position in Equity Residential by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Equity Residential by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Equity Residential by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $86.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.70. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

