Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Receives $4.82 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.82.

RIDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

RIDE opened at $3.41 on Friday. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $655.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo purchased 1,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $800,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 541.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 302,668 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 19,586.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 291,054 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.