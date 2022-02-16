HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €74.08 ($84.18).

HEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($64.77) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a €56.00 ($63.64) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($98.86) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.90 ($73.75) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €66.36 ($75.41) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.98. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($92.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

