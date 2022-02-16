SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.91

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.91 and last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 7877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $990.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in SpartanNash by 4.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

