Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,315,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,691 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.45% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $118,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,388,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSXP stock opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.99.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $503.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 41.90% and a return on equity of 44.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

In other news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $72,272.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

