Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.90 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Ciena worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after buying an additional 523,743 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,867,000 after buying an additional 381,729 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,001,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,884,000 after buying an additional 379,394 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 720,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,968,000 after buying an additional 378,870 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIEN opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,598 shares of company stock worth $2,520,068. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.53.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

