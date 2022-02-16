Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,390 Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 88.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OZK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.85%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

