Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

AYI stock opened at $185.61 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.92 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.88.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

