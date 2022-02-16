Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth about $346,000. Mark Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth about $1,981,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,993,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,489,000 after acquiring an additional 522,533 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

