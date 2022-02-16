Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys New Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.27 and a 200 day moving average of $93.13. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.95%.

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

