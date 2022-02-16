Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after buying an additional 5,687,456 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 463,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,085,000 after buying an additional 375,915 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $983,083,000 after buying an additional 247,460 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,829,000 after buying an additional 242,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,898,000. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $289.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.47.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

