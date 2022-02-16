Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 30,604 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 1,591.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,604 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.11% of Lithia Motors worth $10,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,250 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,347,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,804,000 after purchasing an additional 264,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 188,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,761,000 after purchasing an additional 155,749 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,747. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.71.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $320.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.03 and a twelve month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

