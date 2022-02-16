Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.08% of Vulcan Materials worth $17,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Shares of VMC opened at $189.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.55. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $157.80 and a twelve month high of $213.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.