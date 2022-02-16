Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $16,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average of $64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

