Axa S.A. Sells 70,600 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,600 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of MEDNAX worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 87,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $2,396,312.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 239,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,687 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of MD opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.08. MEDNAX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

