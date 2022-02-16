Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,203 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth $8,663,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 129,612 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $102.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

