Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 390 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 11.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Aegis lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.03.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

