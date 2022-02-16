Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $9.18 Million Investment in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,219,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,182,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Zynga as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 9.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 5.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 9.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 7.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZNGA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.93.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.56 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

