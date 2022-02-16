Marshall Wace LLP Has $10 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2,080.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,873 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 203,112 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $10,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

CFG stock opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

