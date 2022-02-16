Marshall Wace LLP Has $9.52 Million Stock Position in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 971,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,699 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 9.47% of Waldencast Acquisition worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,768,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,177,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,990,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,492,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $992,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WALD stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

