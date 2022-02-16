Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLTU)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,761,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,372,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,761,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,397,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $986,000.
Shares of HPLTU opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Home Plate Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97.
