Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.15% of Conagra Brands worth $23,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,776,000 after acquiring an additional 712,405 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,827 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,704,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,057,000 after acquiring an additional 186,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

