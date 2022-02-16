Eaton Vance Management Has $21.77 Million Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,932 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.20% of Morningstar worth $21,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 42.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar stock opened at $281.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.72 and its 200 day moving average is $293.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $350.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,778 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total value of $2,528,005.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 700 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.79, for a total value of $199,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,340 shares of company stock worth $57,346,149. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

