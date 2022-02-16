Eaton Vance Management Sells 5,393 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $19,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 153.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 1,234.8% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

NYSE:NVS opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average is $85.95. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

