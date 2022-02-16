Voya Investment Management LLC Has $7.20 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $146.90 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $451.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.66.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.80.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $976,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $2,319,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $25,286,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

