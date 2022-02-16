Voya Investment Management LLC Has $7.39 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,112 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667,569 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,851 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,829,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,850,000 after acquiring an additional 627,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,604,000 after acquiring an additional 588,022 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RJF opened at $112.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.77%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,063 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

