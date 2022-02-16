Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Jonathan P. Steiner Sells 1,866 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,866 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $153,291.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $82.10 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

