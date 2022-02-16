Short Interest in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Expands By 86.6%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 892,500 shares, an increase of 86.6% from the January 15th total of 478,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Muscle Maker stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. Muscle Maker has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.94.
Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 90.81% and a negative return on equity of 93.88%.
Muscle Maker Company Profile
Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.
