Short Interest in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Expands By 86.6%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 892,500 shares, an increase of 86.6% from the January 15th total of 478,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Muscle Maker stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. Muscle Maker has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.94.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 90.81% and a negative return on equity of 93.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Muscle Maker in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Muscle Maker in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Muscle Maker by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Muscle Maker by 621.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Muscle Maker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

