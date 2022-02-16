Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 547,700 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the January 15th total of 289,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 271,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 149,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.