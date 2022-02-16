Short Interest in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Increases By 84.6%

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the third quarter worth $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the third quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BYTS opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. BYTE Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.