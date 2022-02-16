Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,214 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Evergy worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in Evergy by 144.6% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 117.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day moving average is $65.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $452,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 89,828 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,959 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

