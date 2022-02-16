Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 10,177 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.30% of Ulta Beauty worth $58,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.61.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $379.65 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.29 and a 52-week high of $422.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $381.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.22.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

