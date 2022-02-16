Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $7,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TECH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth about $3,262,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth about $72,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 58.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,202,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.43.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock opened at $412.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $338.79 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $434.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.