Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 7,899 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.00% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $60,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,063,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,013,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,713,000 after acquiring an additional 421,797 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18,770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 233,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 232,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,169,000 after acquiring an additional 168,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,471,000 after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average is $102.68. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

