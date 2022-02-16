Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 29,651 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 29,651 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth about $63,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 80.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 14.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 67.9% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

FRA opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $14.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.