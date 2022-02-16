Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock opened at $262.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.72.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

