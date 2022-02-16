Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Investec assumed coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 189 ($2.56) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.64) to GBX 190 ($2.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS TWODF opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

