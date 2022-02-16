BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,794 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Cenovus Energy worth $21,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $3,549,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 678,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 88.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 57.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,558,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,961 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 131.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,889,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,806 shares during the period. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVE has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

CVE opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

