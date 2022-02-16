Putnam Investments LLC Trims Stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,190 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.75% of Southern First Bancshares worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of SFST stock opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.67.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.