Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 7,880 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,280 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.34% of Zumiez worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Zumiez by 1,149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zumiez by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Zumiez by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,899 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

ZUMZ opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.07. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

